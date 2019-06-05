Tripling of Region One fuel costs affecting transport, mining sectors

The shortage of fuel in Region One (Barima-Waini) has taken a toll on the daily operations of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and residents are being forced to bear exorbitant prices for fuel and services, Chairman of the RDC, Brentnol Ashley said.

Ashley yesterday told Stabroek News that the shortage of fuel has been preventing regional officers from venturing into communities and carrying out their duties.

“Many of the RDC programmes which requires having boat transportation is not being carried out because of the fuel shortage in the region. The health sector is probably the most affected sector because doctors are not able to get to patients and we don’t know what will happen in cases of emergencies,” he said…..