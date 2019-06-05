Truck driver in Agricola accident on station bail pending investigation

The driver of the truck that crushed seven-year-old Ciarra Benjamin to death on Saturday on the Agricola Public Road, has been released on station bail pending further investigations into the accident.

Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman, informed Stabroek News that the 72-hours detention period for the driver, Danion Leary Welcome had expired, and as such, he was expected to be released on station bail late yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, attorney James Bond, who is representing Welcome, related to this newspaper that his client’s condition has deteriorated and he will be seeking further medical attention following his release. ….