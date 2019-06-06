Armed robbery accused gets six months for escaping custody

A man who was in February charged with escaping custody after he evaded police while under arrest for an armed robbery offence, was yesterday sentenced to six months in prison.

Ryan Gasper, who was arrested on December 11, 2018 and taken to the Ruimveldt Police Station for an alleged robbery, was handed the six-month sentence by Magistrate Rhondell Weaver.

Gasper had in February pleaded not guilty to the charge, which had alleged that he, on December 11, 2018, at Ruimveldt Police Station, having been in lawful custody for the offence of robbery-under-arms, escaped from police custody.

Gasper, at his arraignment, had appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty in the city court, where he was granted bail on the escaping custody charge, despite objections from the prosecutor.