Attorney General seeking to adduce new evidence in CCJ no-confidence vote cases

This story is developing and will be updated.

Attorney General Basil Williams is attempting to adduce new evidence in the various cases which were heard before the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) pertaining to the motion of no-confidence in Parliament on December 21, 2018 and for which decisions are pending.

In an urgent notice of application today with the Trinidad-based CCJ, Williams via his attorney cites an interview that former APNU+AFC MP Charrandass Persaud gave where he allegedly said that he knew that persons with dual citizenship could not hold a seat in Parliament. The AG’s Chambers says this is new evidence that was not previously available. It was Persaud’s vote that enabled the motion of no-confidence to succeed.