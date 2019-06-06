CARICOM asks Indonesia to be ally in advocacy against blacklisting

A new Indonesian envoy was on Friday accredited by CARICOM, a commitment that Secretary-General Irwin La Roque is hoping will encourage the nation to join in advocacy against the blacklisting of CARICOM states.

The accreditation was done at the CARICOM Secretariat in Georgetown, where La Roque accepted the letters of credence of Ambassador Julang Pujianto.

According to a CARICOM release, the ceremony highlighted opportunities for deeper collaborations in trade, sustainable development, technical assistance, and cooperation in multilateral systems such as the United Nations and the G20…..