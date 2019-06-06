Guyana News

Christianburg Cemetery getting major facelift

The cemetery (DPI photo)

As part of its mission of development and restoration, the Linden Mayor and Town Council (LM&TC) has begun the rehabilitation of the Christianburg Cemetery.

This announcement was made by the Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell in an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

She disclosed that the idea was birthed following the observation by the environmental department of incessant growth of vegetation between and around tombs, this despite the LM&TC’s continuous efforts at maintenance…..

