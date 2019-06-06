Commonwealth to assist member states in stamping out corruption

Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, has outlined a framework in an effort to assist member countries in their investigation and prosecution of corruption offences, which is estimated to cost the global economy some US$2 trillion yearly.

According to a Commonwealth Secretariat release on Tuesday, this framework known as the Commonwealth Anti-Corruption Benchmarks is currently being developed by the Secretariat in consultation with member countries and would provide clear steps to promote integrity and combat graft within public and private sectors.

The Secretary-General made this disclosure at the fifth annual regional meeting of the Caribbean heads of anti-corruption agencies which is being hosted in the Cayman Islands from June 3 – 7…..