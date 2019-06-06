Demerara Bank declines comment on suspension of shares trading

Demerara Bank Limited (DBL) has declined to comment on a decision by the Guyana Association of Securities Companies and Intermediaries Incorporated (GASCI) to suspend trading in the company’s shares.

Stabroek News reached out on Monday to DBL CEO Pravinchandra Dave for a response to a public notice that with effect from Monday June 3rd, 2019 the company’s shares would not be traded on the local stock market and was told by his secretary that there “would be no comment on the matter at this time.”

“If we wish to address the issue we will reach out to you,” this newspaper was informed…..