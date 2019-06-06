Emergency plans in place to reduce power cuts – GPL CEO

With the Guyana Power and Light Inc.’s (GPL) submarine cable expected to take more than two weeks to be repaired, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the power company says they are putting emergency plans in place to reduce the frequency of blackouts.

GPL’s CEO Albert Gordon, related such at a press conference yesterday morning at the company’s corporate headquarters on Duke Street, after their submarine cable was damaged on Sunday. The damage has resulted in long hours of scheduled blackouts across the country.

The emergency works include running a submarine cable from Vreed-en-Hoop to Kingston to bring additional power, conducting overhaul maintenance to one of the Kingston generating units, and replacing a defective alternator…..