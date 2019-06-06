Exxon’s offshore helicopter service provider seeks pilots, engineers

Bristow U.S. LLC, ExxonMobil’s offshore helicopter services provider, has advertised locally for pilots but the requirements it has outlined have raised questions once again about the country’s readiness for the imminent oil and gas sector.

The company is seeking Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) licensed Pilots-in Command and Qualified Aircraft Pilots for its AW139, S92 and S76 helicopters and the required criteria include a total of 5,000 hours flying time, 4,000 hours command time, 3,000 hours offshore.

Licensed aircraft engineers are also being sought for the AW139 and S92 helicopters, and the required qualifications include that the applicant must have completed the AW139 Factory Training School and S92 Factory Training School and have five years of Maintaining Helicopters (Heavy Aircraft) in a High Volume Field Base Environment. The engineers are also to be in possession of an FAA Airframe and Power Plant Licence…..