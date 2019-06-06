Franz Paul demoted by Police Service Commission

Interdicted Cadet Officer Franz Paul, who was charged with allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy in the mouth and threatening to shoot his reputed wife with an unlicensed gun, had his appointment recently revoked by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

According to well-placed sources, due to this revocation, which took effect from June 1, Paul now holds the rank of Constable.

Stabroek News understands that the commission began looking at the disciplinary matters against Paul earlier this year.

The then 15-year-old, Alex Griffith, was shot in his mouth on April 30, 2014 and Paul was charged two months later. At the time of the shooting, Paul was said to have been personally investigating a robbery committed on his sister…..