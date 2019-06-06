Guyana News

Franz Paul demoted by Police Service Commission

—following investigation into disciplinary matters

Franz Paul

Interdicted Cadet Officer Franz Paul, who was charged with allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy in the mouth and threatening to shoot his reputed wife with an unlicensed gun, had his appointment recently revoked by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

According to well-placed sources, due to this revocation, which took effect from June 1, Paul now holds the rank of Constable.

Stabroek News understands that the commission began looking at the disciplinary matters against Paul earlier this year.

The then 15-year-old, Alex Griffith, was shot in his mouth on April 30, 2014 and Paul was charged two months later. At the time of the shooting, Paul was said to have been personally investigating a robbery committed on his sister…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Demerara Bank declines comment on suspension of shares trading

Demerara Bank declines comment on suspension of shares trading

By

Oil explorer Frontera seals deal for one-third working interest in CGX’s offshore blocks

By
Imran Khan says successfully objected to removal of wife’s name from AFC delegates list

Imran Khan says successfully objected to removal of wife’s name from AFC delegates list

By

Comments

Trending