Guyana has been funding most of maintenance for MV Canawaima – ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) yesterday said that the onus is not on the Government of Guyana to fund the replacement of the Canawaima Ferry Service, noting that it has, over the years, funded most of the vessel’s maintenance works.

The ministry noted that the service is offered through a joint venture, the Canawaima Management Company, which was launched between the governments of Guyana and Suriname in 1998. As such, financial and operational arrangements for the service, as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding, therefore fall to both countries, to be shared equally.

“Speculation about the Government of Guyana taking on the obligation of entirely funding a joint enterprise of this type is erroneous. It is not in keeping with the bilateral agreement signed between the two countries that governs the obligations of both States regarding the operations of the ferry service. That agreement is still functional. There is no onus on Guyana to fund the replacement of the service either temporarily or permanently. The joint company has to ensure that the monies collected by or on behalf of the business are properly directed to defraying the expenses incurred,” the ministry stated…..