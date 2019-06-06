Guyana News

Mason brought to court on arrest warrant to begin three-year sentence

Dellon McLean

After being sentenced in absentia last year to three years in prison for armed robbery, a mason was yesterday brought to a city court on an arrest warrant, and will begin to serve his time.

Twenty-eight-year-old mason Dellon McLean, was brought before Magistrate Faith McGusty, who had tried his matter last year and found him guilty…..

