Norton St bandits did not surrender during gunfire exchange – Chapman

The police say that none of the three bandits who were fatally shot during last Thursday evening’s shootout at Norton Street surrendered during the ordeal.
This was disclosed by Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman, who was speaking at a press conference hosted by Commissioner of Police Leslie James earlier this week.
Chapman said while he was initially informed that one of the bandits surrendered during the incident, he learnt otherwise upon arriving at the scene…..
