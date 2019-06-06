Region One electricians in certification training

A one-week electrical certification training programme, which brought together unlicensed electricians in Lethem and Mabaruma, Region One, recently concluded.
Held by the Hinterland Electrification Company Inc. (HECI) in collaboration with the Guyana Electrical Inspectorate (GEI), a release noted that the training programme, which attracted a total of 28 persons—18 in Lethem and 10 in Mabaruma—will bring the workers to a level where they can apply for their electrical licences, and prepare them to be part of a sponsored project being facilitated by the Guyana Energy Agency…..
