Guyana News

Samaroo cites tax exempt rum competition from Puerto Rico

-at Capitol Hill event

Komal Samaroo (left) in conversation with US Congresswoman Stacey Plaskette (centre) and Wesley Kirton, Chair of Private Sector Council of the Institute of Caribbean Studies. Photo Credit: Victoria Gordon

Although rum has become the Caribbean region’s largest agriculture-based export earner following a decline in sugar earnings, the region is competing with other territories that are afforded tax exemptions by the United States (US), its primary trading partner.

This was highlighted by Chief Executive Officer of Demerara Distillers Ltd, Komal Samaroo, during a presentation at the 21st Annual Caribbean American Legislative Week luncheon at Capitol Hill in Washington DC yesterday.

Samaroo noted that the US rum market is dominated by supplies from the United States Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, which has claimed as much as 80% of the market, due to benefitting from the Rum Excise Tax Cover-Over, which provides generous support and subsidies…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

TOTALTEC, Guyana Shore Base Inc begin oilfield safety training

By
No basis for public trust in SARA due to violations – Nandlall

No basis for public trust in SARA due to violations – Nandlall

By

Exxon’s offshore helicopter service provider seeks pilots, engineers

By

Comments

Trending