UG unions not satisfied with evaluation process for VC

The University of Guyana Senior Staff Association (UGSSA) and the University of Guyana Workers Union (UGWU) have flatly rejected the evaluation process currently being implemented by the Council to assess the performance of the Vice Chancellor Professor Ivelaw Griffith.

In a joint statement released yesterday by the UGSSA and the UGWU, the two unions are viewing the evaluation process as “inadequate, incomplete, restrictive and wholly unsatisfactory” and not in keeping with best practice.

According to the unions, the current evaluation design neglects to do the following:

Involve the University’s most critical stakeholders – students and staff – as part of the evaluation exercise of the Vice-Chancellor

Involve qualified external reviewers

Conduct a site (physical plant) evaluation

Instead, the evaluation process being used involves:

A self-evaluation by the Vice Chancellor.

Individual assessment by members of Council of the Vice-Chancellor.

This latter aspect of the process, the unions claim, is problematic since several members of the Council had indicated that they were not aware of what was going on in the University which is not surprising, they state, since Council has not been furnished with all the information requested, particularly with regard to the University’s finances. “Incredibly these well-meaning members are expected to evaluate the Vice-Chancellor, and their views will be the determining factor in the process,” they added…..