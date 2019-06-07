AG asks CCJ to consider ‘new evidence’ in no-confidence case

With the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) having completed hearing arguments on the controversial passage of the December 21st no-confidence motion against government, the state is now seeking to have new evidence admitted.

Through its Attorney General Basil (AG) Williams SC, government is seeking the permission of the Trinidad-based court to adduce a purported admission by government defector Charrandass Persaud, who voted in favour of the opposition-sponsored motion, that he was aware that he was not eligible to be a Member of Parliament (MP).

Williams is saying that certain evidence has recently become available to him, “and which will probably have an important influence on the outcome of this appeal, and which is credible.”….