Berbice woman reportedly abducted by close relative

A Berbice woman has been reported missing after she was violently taken from a friend’s house in Warren Village, East Berbice, around 1 am on Tuesday.

Dhanmattie Sumara, also known as ‘Jenny,’ was last seen being dragged from her hair out of her friend’s yard by a close male relative was also allegedly beating her with a cutlass.

According to the friend, Sharda Devi Goodhan, the two were involved in a dispute that resulted in the man being held in police custody for some time. Goodhan said the man was released on Monday afternoon, by which time Sumara and her two children had relocated across the road to her (Goodhan’s) house…..