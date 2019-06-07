Court to issue arrest warrant if former AG is no-show at next hearing in law reports trial

An arrest warrant will be issued for the former Attorney General Anil Nandlall if he fails to show up at a city court for the next hearing in the proceedings against him for the alleged fraudulent conversion of law reports.

The charge against Nandlall alleges that between May 8th, 2015 and May 29th, 2015, at Georgetown, being a bailee and Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, having 14 law reports, valued at $2,313,853 and property of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, he fraudulently took or converted the reports to his own use and benefit.

When the matter was called before magistrate Fabayo Azore yesterday, the court orderly called for Nandlall thrice but no one appeared…..