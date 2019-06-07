Finance Minister asks CDB to ‘step up’ in its support of public investment

Saying that the country’s economy remains fragile, Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, yesterday appealed to the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to step up in its support of Guyana’s projects portfolio, as the country anticipates a steep growth in public investment.

Jordan was at the time delivering remarks at the CDB’s 49th Annual Meeting of Governors, held in Trinidad and Tobago from June 5-6.

In his speech, the minister noted that while Guyana’s economy returned a growth rate of 4.1 percent, the highest since 2014, and showed a continuing trend of positive economic growth averaging three percent over the last four years, the economy remains fragile, and tremendous support is required going forward…..