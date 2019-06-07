Guyana News

Gov’t plans more rigorous enforcement to eliminate river pollution

– Granger

President David Granger receives a framed copy of a poem written by students of the Marian Academy yesterday morning at the observance of World Environment Day 2019. The poem was presented to the Head of State after it was performed by students of the school’s environmental club. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President David Granger yesterday announced that government intends to enforce the existing mining and environmental laws more rigorously so as to eradicate river pollution.

Delivering the feature address at an event hosted at State House to observe World Environment Day 2019, Granger highlighted the dire impact of “reckless” mining on the country’s waterways, while noting how crucial hinterland rivers are to residents.

“River pollution – anywhere and at anytime – impacts adversely on water quality, health and the economic and social well-being of residents,” he said before stressing that rivers must be protected from pollution caused by environmental damage and degradation and the discharge of effluent from manufacturing, mining and farming…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Man gets eight years for fatal stabbing of cousin

By

Jagdeo sees jiggery-pokery in seizure of two land cruisers in Lethem

By

St Ignatius Secondary closed for three days due to sanitary issues

By

Comments

Trending