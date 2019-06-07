Gov’t plans more rigorous enforcement to eliminate river pollution

President David Granger yesterday announced that government intends to enforce the existing mining and environmental laws more rigorously so as to eradicate river pollution.

Delivering the feature address at an event hosted at State House to observe World Environment Day 2019, Granger highlighted the dire impact of “reckless” mining on the country’s waterways, while noting how crucial hinterland rivers are to residents.

“River pollution – anywhere and at anytime – impacts adversely on water quality, health and the economic and social well-being of residents,” he said before stressing that rivers must be protected from pollution caused by environmental damage and degradation and the discharge of effluent from manufacturing, mining and farming…..