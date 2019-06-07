Lawyer for drug accused ex-cop wants minister as witness in extradition hearing

Attorney Darren Wade, who is defending ex-policeman Shaun Darcy Nebblett in ongoing extradition proceedings, yesterday told a city court that he wanted Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan to be called as a witness to explain what he dubbed a seeming willingness to send “Black people” to the United States to suffer unnecessarily.

Nebblett is wanted in the United States for conspiracy to import cocaine, importation of cocaine, conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

During yesterday’s court proceedings before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in Georgetown, Wade, who appeared in association with attorney Keoma Griffith on behalf of Nebblett, stated that it is his hope that the prosecution will be calling someone from the United States to testify or Minister Ramjattan himself…..