Man gets eight years for fatal stabbing of cousin

Semion Pompey was yesterday morning sentenced to eight years behind bars for the unlawful killing of his cousin, Sydney Errol Campbell, whom he stabbed during a fight on Old Year’s night of 2014.

The 22-year-old had originally been indicted for the capital offence, to which he pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him on Tuesday, following the empanelment of a jury to hear his case.

The trial was then adjourned for commencement yesterday morning.

When the matter was called before Justice Navindra Singh, however, defence attorney Nigel Hughes indicated his client’s intention to plead to the lesser offence of manslaughter, which was accepted by the prosecution and court…..