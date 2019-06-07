Patterson should take blame for blackouts

According to Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo, the Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson should take responsibility for the frequent power outages currently being experienced.

“Every time you have blackout don’t blame GPL blame Patterson and this Cabinet,” he told reporters at his weekly press conference yesterday.

At the time Jagdeo was refuting claims that decision made in relation to the placement of submarine cables during his party’s tenure is responsible for the recent prevalence in blackouts…..