Sod turned for women’s shelter in Linden

(From left) Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell; United States Ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch; Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally; Chief of Staff; GDF, Brigadier Patrick West; Member of Parliament, Jermaine Figueira and a representative of the US Army. (Ministry of Social Protection photo)

The township of Linden will soon be benefitting from its first ever women’s shelter and two new community centres following an agreement between the United States Security Cooperation Office (SCO), the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and the Ministries of Communities and Public Health of Guyana.

According to a Ministry of Social Protection release, the New Horizons team, comprising personnel attached to the US Embassy and the US Army in collaboration with the Linden Mayor and Town Council will be constructing the two new centres at Amelia’s Ward and Blueberry Hill, and the new women’s shelter at Richmond Hill.

The ground-breaking ceremony to kick-start the project was held yesterday at Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden…..

