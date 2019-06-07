Guyana News

Staff mulls petitioning president to review Duncan’s reinstatement as Chronicle GM

Sherod Duncan

Some staff members of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL), the publisher of the state-owned Guyana Chronicle, seem prepared to push back against the reinstatement of Sherod Duncan as General Manager as a petition to President David Granger has been drafted to secure his intervention in reviewing the decision.

According to the draft petition, seen by Stabroek News, staff members say Duncan’s brief tenure at the entity was marked by day-to-day interference in every department as well as fear on the part of staff members.

The document states that with Duncan’s return imminent, some staff members, who for years have worked above and beyond the call of duty, have decided that they will be resigning…..

