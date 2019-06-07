Top floor of Diamond business place destroyed by fire

A mid-morning fire suspected to be electrical in origin, yesterday destroyed the top floor of the G3 business complex at Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

The fire was first sighted at around 10.30 am, when, according to reports, it was seen emanating from the ceiling of the top floor of the building, which houses several businesses, including a pharmacy, a restaurant and a bar. Workers told this newspaper that after they were informed of the fire, they quickly escaped.

When Stabroek News arrived on the scene, firefighters had already contained the blaze and were observed putting out the flames…..