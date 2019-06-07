Traffic between Aishalton, Lethem resumes as floodwater recedes

Floodwater has receded enough to allow vehicular traffic between Lethem and Aishalton, Aishalton’s Toshao Michael Thomas has said.

Thomas spoke to Stabroek News yesterday and gave an update on the state of the access road, which he said requires immediate attention after a section was washed away by flash flooding.

“I came in from Aishalton last night and I am presently in Lethem. The situation remains the same but the level of water has dropped, allowing vehicles to pass now on a side way, but not on the main road,” he said, while noting that there has been no heavy rainfall over the last three days, which has resulted in the water level around the swampy areas to decrease significantly…..