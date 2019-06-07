Guyana News

Woman seeks answers on cause of daughter-in-law’s postpartum death

-eye had been removed

Deceased: Sunita Vandyke

The mother-in-law of a 22-year-old mother of six who passed away after having her right eye removed, is seeking answers as to the cause of her death.

Sunita Vandyke died three weeks ago, just months after giving birth to her sixth child in February.

According to Vandyke’s mother in law, Phyllis Carter, her son, Brian Oswald Henry and Vandyke had been living together for eight years at her residence in Parika. Carter stated that when the mother of six went to the hospital to deliver her sixth child, everything was fine and she and the baby were healthy…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

AG asks CCJ to consider ‘new evidence’ in no-confidence case

By

Finance Minister asks CDB to ‘step up’ in its support of public investment

By

Lawyer for drug accused ex-cop wants minister as witness in extradition hearing

By

Comments

Trending