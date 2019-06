A Haslington youth was yesterday granted his release on $2,000 bail after denying the alleged theft of a SIM card.

Quincy Jhingoree, 19, of Haslington, East Coast Demerara, yesterday pleaded not guilty to the allegation that on May 30th, at Stabroek, he had a Digicel SIM card, ICCID 6978044, which was suspected to be stolen, in his possession.

Jhingoree’s bail is equivalent to the cost of the SIM card. His trial is expected to commence in July.