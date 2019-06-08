City Education Dep’t bats for Maths

The Georgetown Department of Education yesterday hosted a mathematics exhibition and walkathon as part of its efforts to ensure that pupils excel in the subject.

At least 22 primary schools participated in the walkathon, which began at the Guyana Teachers’ Union Hall on Woolford Avenue and ended at Queen’s College (QC) on Camp Street. As they walked along the route, pupils were heard chanting, “Mathematics is fun,” while holding placards. The placards depicted fun facts and jokes about the subject along with some encouraging words.

Before the exhibition officially opened at the QC auditorium, District Education Officer Adrian Elgin acknowledged the efforts of pupils, teachers and parents in executing the activity. He observed that the exhibition is one of many maths-related activities held during the year. The most notable is the Math Quiz, which was held last month. According to the official, these activities were held to ensure that pupils’ performances in mathematics remains their peak…..