Decomposed body found in Providence trench

The partially decomposed body of an unidentified man was found floating in a trench aback Providence, East Bank Demerara yesterday.

The discovery, Stabroek News was told, was made around 12.15 pm by passersby.

The police were immediately summoned.

The police in ‘A’ Division are investigating the man’s death and a reliable source said that investigators are awaiting an autopsy to determine how he met his demise. However, an examination of his body did not find any marks of violence.

The body is currently at the Lyken Funeral Home. Up to late yesterday afternoon, no one had shown up to identify the remains.