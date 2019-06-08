Georgetown International Academy staging Almost, Maine at Theatre Guild

The Georgetown International Academy (GIA) will today stage Almost, Maine at the Theatre Guild in Georgetown.

Almost, Maine is an anthology play based on a series of love stories, written by John Cariani, which explore the relationships between couples.

“Some of them are sad and some of them are happy, but there is no doubt that this diversity ensures that there will at least be one scene that each member of the audience will be able to relate to,” the director, Subraj Singh, told Stabroek News in an interview. “There will be at least one couple that reminds each audience member of their own relationship or some relationship that they might have had in the past.”….