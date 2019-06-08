Guyana News

GPL pursuing power from private producers

-CEO

Albert Gordon

Legal constraints restrict the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) from purchasing electricity from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) but the utility is working with government to find a solution, Chief Executive Officer Albert Gordon says.

He was at the time addressing a press conference on Wednesday to update the general public on ongoing power outages.

Gordon said that GPL has commenced discussions with two potential suppliers – Banks DIH and Giftland – to purchase power…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

City Education Dep’t bats for Maths

By

Swami Pumanda Primary boy wins Region Four spelling bee contest

By

Nandlall’s lawyer says wasn’t notified of trial date

By

Comments

Trending