GPL pursuing power from private producers

Legal constraints restrict the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) from purchasing electricity from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) but the utility is working with government to find a solution, Chief Executive Officer Albert Gordon says.
He was at the time addressing a press conference on Wednesday to update the general public on ongoing power outages.
Gordon said that GPL has commenced discussions with two potential suppliers – Banks DIH and Giftland – to purchase power…..
