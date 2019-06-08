GWI resumes pumping water from Kaituma River after negative toxicity tests

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has resumed pumping water from the Kaituma River to supply residents after a four-week hiatus.
The utility company in early May had temporarily ceased pumping water from the river after dead fish were found floating in the river.
GWI’s Managing Director Dr. Richard Van-West Charles yesterday told Stabroek News that the decision was taken to resume use of the river water to supply residents in the area after toxicity tests returned negative…..
