India-supported project seeks to reduce adolescent pregnancy in two hinterland regions

From left Indian High Commissioner to Guyana MR Venkatachalam Mahalingham; United Nations Resident Coordinator Mikiko Tanaka; Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence; Representative and Director of the UNFPA Sub-regional Office for the Caribbean Alison Drayton; UNFPA Liaison officer for Guyana Adler Bynoe at the symbolic signing of the three year India-UN Development Partnership Fund (UNDPF) project. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)

Over the next three years, communities in regions One and Nine will benefit from an India-UN Development Partnership Fund (UNDPF) project geared towards a 10 per cent reduction of adolescent pregnancy within indigenous communities.

The India-UNDPF is a dedicated facility within the United Nations Fund for South-South Cooperation established in 2017. It supports Southern-owned and led, demand-driven, and transformational sustainable development projects across the developing world.

The US$559,496 project was launched at the Sophia Exhibition Centre yesterday and will be implemented by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA) from July this year to June 2022…..

