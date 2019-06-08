Man admits to using ganja, urine to treat one-year-old’s asthma

An East Ruimveldt man was yesterday fined and ordered to undergo counselling after he told a city magistrate that he was treating a one-year-old relative’s asthma with a cannabis tea as well as urine.

Apart from the sentence imposed on Keon Grenville, 27, acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus also ordered that a probation officer check on the wellbeing of the child.

Grenville yesterday admitted to the charge that on June 7th, at Phase 1, East Ruimveldt, he had two grammes of cannabis in his possession…..