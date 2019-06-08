Man wanted over 2013 Albouystown murder caught in Berbice

Muammar Jabbar, who was wanted by police in connection with the 2013 murder of Tolasicy Marshall, in Albouystown, was arrested in Berbice sometime between Wednesday and Thursday, the force’s Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlakhan has confirmed.

Marshall, also known as ‘Talo,’ was fatally stabbed on the morning of August 20th, 2013 at James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

Ramlakhan said Jabbar has since been transferred to Georgetown for questioning…..