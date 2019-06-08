Guyana News

Man wanted over 2013 Albouystown murder caught in Berbice

Muammar Jabbar

Muammar Jabbar, who was wanted by police in connection with the 2013 murder of Tolasicy Marshall, in Albouystown, was arrested in Berbice sometime between Wednesday and Thursday, the force’s Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlakhan has confirmed.

Marshall, also known as ‘Talo,’ was fatally stabbed on the morning of August 20th, 2013 at James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

Ramlakhan said Jabbar has since been transferred to Georgetown for questioning…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Decomposed body found in Providence trench

By

Cops promoted for bravery

By

Georgetown International Academy staging Almost, Maine at Theatre Guild

By

Comments

Trending