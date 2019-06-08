Medical Council awaiting report from disciplinary committee on GPH chemotherapy deaths

The disciplinary committee of the Medical Council of Guyana is still reviewing the findings of investigations into the deaths of three children, who died at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) in January after being administered cancer drugs.

Head of the council Dr Navindranauth Rambaran, when contacted for an update on Thursday, told Stabroek News that the matter is still with the disciplinary committee. He said that he could not speak further on the matter. It is unclear when the committee’s recommendations would be made. The findings from the investigations have been with the committee for the past month…..