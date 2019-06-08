Guyana News

Nandlall’s lawyer says wasn’t notified of trial date

Anil Nandlall

Attorney Glenn Hanoman yesterday said he was not notified of the hearing on Thursday when the trial of his client, former Attorney-General Anil Nandlall, resumed in a Georgetown court.

Nandlall is currently on trial before Magistrate Fabayo Azore on a fraudulent conversion charge. However, both he and Hanoman were absent at Thursday’s hearing, where the magistrate signalled that she would grant a request by Special Prosecutor Patrice Henry to issue an arrest warrant if he is absent from the next hearing.

Henry had requested an adjournment and made an application for a notice to be sent to Nandlall informing him of the next court date. He subsequently indicated that should Nandlall fail to show up on the next court date, a request will be made for an arrest warrant to be issued…..

