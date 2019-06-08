Nandlall’s lawyer says wasn’t notified of trial date

Attorney Glenn Hanoman yesterday said he was not notified of the hearing on Thursday when the trial of his client, former Attorney-General Anil Nandlall, resumed in a Georgetown court.

Nandlall is currently on trial before Magistrate Fabayo Azore on a fraudulent conversion charge. However, both he and Hanoman were absent at Thursday’s hearing, where the magistrate signalled that she would grant a request by Special Prosecutor Patrice Henry to issue an arrest warrant if he is absent from the next hearing.

Henry had requested an adjournment and made an application for a notice to be sent to Nandlall informing him of the next court date. He subsequently indicated that should Nandlall fail to show up on the next court date, a request will be made for an arrest warrant to be issued…..