Swami Pumanda Primary boy wins Region Four spelling bee contest

Josh Jailall, of the Swami Pumanda Primary School, has won the Region Four Primary-level’s Spelling Bee competition.
According to a press release from the Region Four Public Relations Department, nine winners from the various clusters of the region’s Department of Education faced off in the regional finals to determine who would represent the region at the upcoming national spelling bee competition.
Apart from Jailall, the other finalists were Renuka Somwaru, of Virginia Primary; Jasmine Jairam, of Annandale Primary; Anneisa Rampersaud, of Dora Primary; Amar Gordon, of St Paul’s Primary; Nicholol Morris, of Kuru Kururu Primary; and Leikshaya Lakhraj of New Diamond Grove Primary…..
