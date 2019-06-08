Talks to resume on resuscitating the pineapple industry in Region 2

Farmers in the Mainstay/Whyaka Village, Region Two, are set to hold talks with Amazon Caribbean Guyana Limited (AMCAR) towards revitalising the pineapple industry, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.
A DPI news release said the decision was taken during a community meeting held at the Mainstay Multi-Purpose Hall near Lake Mainstay, which was attended by Minister within the Ministry of Finance Jaipaul Sharma; Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection Keith Scott; Minister of Social Cohesion Dr George Norton; Member of Parliament Mervyn Williams and Toshao of Mainstay/Whyaka Milton Fredericks.
A pineapple farmer, who attended the meeting, raised the issue and pleaded with the officials present to consider giving them grants to help purchase the supplies necessary to restart the industry…..
Comments