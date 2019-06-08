Talks to resume on resuscitating the pineapple industry in Region 2

Farmers in the Mainstay/Whyaka Village, Region Two, are set to hold talks with Amazon Caribbean Guyana Limited (AMCAR) towards revitalising the pineapple industry, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

A DPI news release said the decision was taken during a community meeting held at the Mainstay Multi-Purpose Hall near Lake Mainstay, which was attended by Minister within the Ministry of Finance Jaipaul Sharma; Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection Keith Scott; Minister of Social Cohesion Dr George Norton; Member of Parliament Mervyn Williams and Toshao of Mainstay/Whyaka Milton Fredericks.

A pineapple farmer, who attended the meeting, raised the issue and pleaded with the officials present to consider giving them grants to help purchase the supplies necessary to restart the industry…..