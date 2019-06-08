Guyana News

Thief gives thanks for two-month sentence

Damian James, who admitted to stealing a radio and tape set from a housemate, yesterday happily accepted a two-month sentence for the crime.

James admitted that on June 5th, at West La Penitence, he stole the radio and tape set, which was valued at $31,000.

This charge was read to him by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown…..

