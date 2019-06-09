Alness pensioner succumbs to injuries one month after robbery

Alness Village, Corentyne pensioner Gilford Goodchild, who was beaten during a robbery at his home in early May, has succumbed to his injuries at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

According to relatives, Goodchild, 76, died on Friday evening in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Goodchild was hospitalised after two armed bandits invaded his home on May 8th.

The man had sustained major head injuries along with other injuries about his body.

His wife, Kaymeah Goodchild, 71, was also assaulted during the attack.

The bandits gained entry by cutting an iron bar on a window located on the lower flat of the building…..