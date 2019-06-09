Guyana News

Brazilian wanted for attempted murder of cop

WANTED: Francisco Lima De Aguilar

Police have issued a wanted bulletin for Brazilian national Francisco Lima De Aguilar, who is accused of shooting a police constable during a recent attempt to arrest him for an unlicensed gun and ammunition.

Aguilar, 54, whose last known address is given as Lot 45 High Street, Bourda, is wanted for the attempted murder of Police Constable 22854 Anthony Weeks, which occurred on May 26th at Aranka, Cuyuni River.

The police had previously said that ranks received information that Lima De Aguilar had unlicensed firearms at his camp, which was located approximately two miles from the Aranka Police Station…..

