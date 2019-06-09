Emerge BPO expanding with new campus ahead of projected industry growth

Local Guyanese Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company Emerge BPO is developing a new Georgetown campus that will significantly increase its capacity ahead of expected growth in the industry.

This was revealed by the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Heidi Solomon-Orlick, and its Vice-President of Operations Dalgleish Joseph in an interview with the Sunday Stabroek.

“We have our two accounts that have been with us for quite a long time. One account has been with us for over 10 years and our other client has been with us for about six years. Of course, our goal is… to grow with those clients, but really, as an organisation we are starting to pivot and we are looking at putting a very international focused effort on bringing additional companies into Guyana and partnering with companies that we can support from a BPO perspective,” Solomon-Orlick said…..