Farm man chopped to death by neighbour

A Farm Village, East Bank Essequibo man went berserk late yesterday afternoon and brutally chopped his neighbour to death.

The dead man has been identified as 42-year-old Andrew Drakes, who was said to have been seated on a roadside bench with his young son when he was attacked.

The motive of the attack, which occurred a stone’s throw away from Drakes’ home at about 5.30 pm, was unclear…..

West Berbice cattle farmers sue over eviction from land

