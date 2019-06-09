Gender Equality Commission launches online Women’s Hall of Fame

The Women and Gender Equality Commission (WGEC) on Friday officially launched its online Women’s Hall of Fame, which honours twenty-five (25) ‘sheroes.’
The honourees are: Gertie Wood, Jane Phillips-Gay, Janet Jagan, Viola Burnham, Philomena Sahoye-Shury, Sheila Holder, Kowsilla, Eileen Cox, Desiree Bernard, Diane McTurk, Jean La Rose, Desrey Fox, Bernadette Persaud, Joycelynne Loncke, Marjorie Kirkpatrick, Sister Mary Noel Menezes, June Ramsammy, Matilda Saigo, Andaiye, Magda Pollard, Josephine Whitehead, Paulette Allicock, Vilma Da Silva, Claudette Masdammer and Odessa Blair
The women, who all have backgrounds in either politics, rights advocacy, culture and arts, academia and professional/business or community leadership, were referred to as grassroots heroes…..
