Gender Equality Commission launches online Women’s Hall of Fame

Posters depicting some of the 25 heroines and their contribution to society, which were on exhibition on Friday at the National Library.

The Women and Gender Equality Commission (WGEC) on Friday officially launched its online Women’s Hall of Fame, which honours twenty-five (25) ‘sheroes.’

The honourees are: Gertie Wood, Jane Phillips-Gay, Janet Jagan, Viola Burnham, Philomena Sahoye-Shury, Sheila Holder, Kowsilla, Eileen Cox, Desiree Bernard, Diane McTurk, Jean La Rose, Desrey Fox, Bernadette Persaud, Joycelynne Loncke, Marjorie Kirkpatrick, Sister Mary Noel Menezes, June Ramsammy, Matilda Saigo, Andaiye, Magda Pollard, Josephine Whitehead, Paulette Allicock, Vilma Da Silva, Claudette Masdammer and Odessa Blair

The women, who all have backgrounds in either politics, rights advocacy, culture and arts, academia and professional/business or community leadership, were referred to as grassroots heroes…..

