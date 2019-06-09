Nations launching free leadership programme for youth

School of the Nations will be introducing a free year-long youth leadership programme in an effort to counter social issues that have been plaguing the country.

The programme, called Youth Can Move the World (YCMTW), is being offered as part of a collaboration between the school, the ministries of Education and Social Cohesion.

In a statement issued by School of the Nations Director Brian O’Toole, it was explained that due to the fact that the media has been full of reports of crime, drugs, bullying and violence over the past few months, the programme is being introduced in an effort to respond to those challenges…..